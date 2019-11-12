Emma Knipe scored 16 points to lead Southeastern Community College to a 57-41 win over Carl Sandburg College in a women's basketball game in John M. Lewis Gymnasium in Galesburg, Illinois, Monday night.

The host Chargers led 16-14 at the first quarter break and took a 20-18 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter on two free throws by Sophie Whitford. SCC answered with a seven-point run and never trailed again. The Blackhawks led by just four points early in the third quarter, then closed the period on a 14-0 run for a 46-28 cushion.

Sasha Saccheus had 13 points for SCC. D'Shanna Schuster scored nine points, Kianna McKnight had eight, Destiny Trujillo seven and Shaniya Caldwell added four points.

Kennedy Jackson paced Carl Sandburg with nine points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Whitford had seven points, Cora Neal six and Hailey Lovetinsky and Faith Price each scored five.

SCC (3-1) plays in the State Fair Classic in Sedalia, Missouri, this weekend. The Blackhawks play John Wood at 1 p.m. Friday and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 1 p.m. Saturday. Carl Sandburg (1-1) hosts Danville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.