On the first day of the early collegiate signing period, eight Waukee seniors put their verbal commitments to ink Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Often known for his dominating play on the soccer pitch, Sullivan “Sully” Bolles made his plans official to attend Turman State University next year to play soccer. Bolles earned three varsity letters leading up to his senior season. He has been a strong component of the back-to-back state championship teams for Waukee boys soccer. This last season alone, Bolles ranked fifth on the team in goals scored with four. Bolles also pitched in three assists and eleven total points on the year.

Next up for the Warrior bunch was the first of two Warrior volleyball signings as Ellie Hemesath signed to hit the volleyball hardwood for the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Hemesath was also a three-year letter winner and finished her senior season with 191 total kills. Waukee’s second collegiate volleyball signing was Kate Nelson, who will join a family tree playing volleyball on scholarship at South Dakota State University. Just like most of the senior field, Nelson has been a three-year starter and varsity letter winner. As an outside hitter, Nelson ranked second on the team with 319 total kills, including the 13 kills at the 2019 state tournament. She also pitched in 54 aces on the year.

Inside the pool, three-year varsity letter winner Cameron Linder will be taking his swimming talents to the University of Minnesota next year. Linder has certainly not been shy to success as he stands to become one of the most decorated male swimmers in Waukee High School history. Before his senior swimming season begins, Linder will enter with six state podium finishes, including the 200 IM a year ago. He has been a key contributor in the last three years for the Warriors.

Also as noted earlier, Waukee baseball star Jackson Payne made his commitment official as he will be playing for the University of Iowa baseball team next spring. Payne will be entering as a pitcher. Last season Payne posted a 2.33 ERA with 70 strikeouts through under 50 innings pitched. Jackson’s hard work both in-season and off-season have paid off tremendously as he improved 11 mph onto his fastball velocity over the past year.

Waukee girls soccer saw Sydney Sharpe solidify her commitment into the collegiate ranks as well. The senior officially signed to play soccer at Concordia University in St. Paul. Sharpe is a West Des Moines Valley transfer, where she started 10 games as a midfielder a year ago. She will be joining a Warrior squad that finished runner up in the Class 3A state soccer tournament last season.

After question marks swirled for months as to where the sister pair might go, Sydney and Isabelle Schaffer made their commitments to continue their cross country careers at the University of Northern Iowa. Both are four-year letter winners in both track and cross country. Both Isabelle and Sydney placed in the top six at the state track meet in the 3,000, 1,500, and 800 meter runs. Both have been individual state qualifiers in at least two events in the last three seasons. For Sydney, she also has the distinction of being a Drake Relays champion in the 4x800 meter run in track with All-State recognition in cross country.

