Even though the Nevada football team fell painfully short of its ultimate goal, nothing can take away from its tremendous breakthrough season in 2019.

Nevada went 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Class 2A District 7. The Cubs posted their best record since 1992 when they also went 7-2, they earned their first victory over a ranked team since 1987 with a victory over No. 7 Benton in Week 6 and earned a share of their first district title in several years.

Nevada did this despite losing quarterback Kody Kruschwitz, the school single-season record holder for passing yards, to an elbow injury in Week 2. The Cubs also had several other players dinged up during the season.

“I am extremely proud of our kids for the season they had,” Nevada head coach Andrew Kleeman said. “We had our best record in 27 years. More importantly, our team did it while facing plenty of adversity. The kids never made excuses and went to work every day.”

Unfortunately, the Cubs caught a tough break in their bid to reach the playoffs. They finished 17th in the final RPI standings for 2A with a score of 0.5628, coming in just a hair behind the final at-large qualifying score of 0.5688 by Spirit Lake.

“We had a goal this year to make the playoffs,” Kleeman said. “Unfortunately, that goal didn’t come to fruition, but a co-district title is a lot to be proud of. At the end of the day, our kids competed and played hard every game. They helped raise the standard for our football program.”

.Nevada opened the season by taking down former district rival North Polk in Alleman, 26-15. The next week Nevada lost one of the most exciting games of the football season, falling to eventual playoff qualifier Greene County, 42-41.

Lucas Rogers caught a 66-yard touchdown pass off a hook-and-ladder to give Nevada a chance at the victory over Greene County in the final minute. But with Kruschwitz taken out the previous serious Nevada was also without a kicker and Greene County stuffed the Cubs’ 2-point conversion attempt.

It didn’t take long for Nevada to shake off the loss. The Cubs won at Perry, 34-23, in the first game at quarterback for senior Keaton Fry.

The following week Fry won his first start in a 52-0 drubbing of South Tama to close out non-district play. Nevada then atoned for the close loss to Greene County by winning a thriller of its own with a 28-27 victory at Vinton-Shellsburg to open 2A District 7 competition.

Nevada took a No. 10 ranking into its Oct. 4 showdown with Benton. The Cubs played flawlessly on defense to shutdown a potent Bobcat passing attack and earn one of the biggest wins in program history, 17-3.

The next week Nevada went up against West Marshall at State Center. The Cubs couldn’t pull off another big victory, sputtering offensively in a 28-7 loss.

Even with the loss Nevada still had a shot to make the playoffs with two games left, both at home, against Union and Roland-Story. Nevada downed Union by a 35-21 score then held of a gutsy Roland-Story team, 27-14, to at least give itself a shot at the postseason.

“I enjoyed seeing our kids continue to build on what we’re trying to accomplish with our program,” Kleeman said. “We’ve been steadily improving every season, and it was fun to see us raise the bar again this year.”

Big improvement in the trenches on both sides of the ball helped Nevada become much more physical this season. That enabled the Cubs to take it to the next level.

After Kruschwitz threw for 2,247 yards last year Nevada ran for 2,226 this year. The Cubs averaged 247.3 yards per game and averaged 356 total yards and 29.7 points per game.

“I always tell the kids we’ll play to our strengths,” Kleeman said. “I don’t get caught up in how much we run the ball versus throw. We’re going to do what we’re good at, and the style of play may change slightly from year to year.”

Fry was sensational filling in for Kruschwitz at quarterback. He earned first-team all-district honors after completing 59 of 113 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions and running for 702 yards and 13 scores.

Fry was backed up by a stout offensive line that featured three all-district picks.

Senior Noah Adelmund was named the district Offensive Lineman MVP. Junior Marshall Shelldahl joined Adelmund on the all-district first team and senior center Alec White made the second team.

Junior Caden Jones took advantage of that strong line to run for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry. Rogers added 332 yards and a score on 6.9 yards per tote, Kruschwitz ran for 198 yards and three scores in limited action and Ayden Rhodes picked up 103 yards and one touchdown rushing.

Sophomore Caeden DaSilva became a big weapon at receiver in the second half of the season. DaSilva was an all-district pick after catching 32 balls for 425 yard and four touchdowns.

Rhodes caught nine passes for 120 yards and a score, Rogers made five receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown and Jones had eight catches for 104 yards and a score. Senior tight end Henry Nelson made 10 grabs for 101 yards, Blake Bottorf seven grabs for 70 yards and Spencer Grant caught a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Kruschwitz was still able to kick most of the time despite his injury. He made 23 of 25 extra points and 4 of 6 field goals, including a school-record three in one game against Roland-Story, with a long of 42 yards.

Carter Franzen averaged an impressive 39.1 yards on seven kickoff returns with one touchdown and Rhodes was the team’s top punt returner with an average of 8.4 yards on seven returns.

Defense is where Nevada made its biggest gains over last season. The Cubs yielded 19.2 points, 161 rushing yards and 298 total yards per game after giving up 34.6 points and 389 total yards per game in 2018.

“We were physically and mentally tough in most of our games,” Kleeman said. “Our team was also very resilient. We shuffled a lot of kids around positions, and they always responded well.”

Adelmund had 48 tackles and nine tackles for loss on the defensive line, Cael Franzen 36.5 tackles and two solo sacks, Jones 35.5 stops, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and all-district pick Caleb Kooiker 33.5 tackles and 4.5 stops behind the line. Carter Franzen - another all-district selection - recorded 30.5 tackles and two interceptions and fumble recoveries apiece and Rogers 28 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Isaac Pantoja and Ross Uthe recorded 26 tackles apiece and Uthe also recovered a fumble. Grant Higgins made 16.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Uthe and Higgins both received all-district honors.

Rhodes had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery, Jordan Barrett 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception and Kruschwitz 12 tackles and an interception. James Edwards returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble, DaSilva and Seth Brown both picked off a pass and Nelson recovered a fumble.

Kruschwitz was named the district Punter MVP after averaging 38.1 yards on 28 punts with a long of 66 yards.

Next season it will be had for Kleeman to replace such deep and talented senior class.

“This group of seniors will go down as one of the toughest I’ve coached,” Kleeman said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen a class improve as much throughout high school as this one. They were a fun group to be around.”

But they helped lay the foundation for continued success at Nevada. And the school has a lot of other factors going in its favor that could lead to several more special seasons down the road.

“Success doesn’t just happen,” Kleeman said. “First, it starts with having a solid strength and conditioning program. Coach (Tyler) Struck and Premier Athlete Training are doing a great job. Second, it takes time to learn how to win. Players have to see success in various game situations and be able to respond when faced with adversity. We’ve been building our football program for four seasons now. We’ve improved each year.”

If his returning players keep dedicated to the program Kleeman sees more good things out of Nevada in 2020.

“We have a lot of experience and talent coming back,” Kleeman said. “We’ll have the potential to be solid if we commit to offseason strength and skill development.”