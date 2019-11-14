What started as a strong start to the 2019 season now continues on for Waukee girls swimming. For senior star Maddi Kemp, that means following up a part in a fifth-place state meet team finish with a commitment to swim for Minnesota State University next year.

Once she departs from Waukee High School, Kemp will keep the purple and gold color scheme and become a Maverick. First noted earlier this week, Kemp made her decision to head up north and swim for a strong Minnesota State program.

Kemp just recently came off of a strong state meet performance with a top 20 finish in the 200 IM. What she showed in that race and countless others throughout the season in 2019 was the continuation of vast improvement. Improvement that Waukee head coach Shelly Twigg mentions could take her far.

“She has become so versatile from her freshman season to this year,” said Twigg. “She has become extremely versatile and that’s what colleges are looking for. She started out as a freestyle but now she’s just as effective in the 200 IM and other events.”

Kemp flourished because of that versatility and because of that, the team as a whole improved.

“The more versatile our girls are, the better our lineups are,” began Twigg. “It’s especially helpful in dual meet situations. If I can get someone to switch to another event and strengthen the overall lineup, it definitely helps the team grow.”

Kemp came into the Warrior lineup as a wide-eyed freshman and has since ended her high school swimming career with a vastly improved game, something that was an absolute pleasure for fellow swimmers, fans, and coach Twigg herself.

“I’ve known Maddi since she was little coaching her at the club level,” said Twigg. “It’s awsome to see all her hard work pay off.”