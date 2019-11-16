OTTUMWA — Value the basketball.

That is one of the principles Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins expects his team to abide by every time it steps foot on the floor.

For the fist time all season, the Blackhawks failed to value the basketball.

SCC committed a season-high 21 turnovers, leading to the 14th-ranked Blackhawks' first loss of the season, a 68-60 setback against 23rd-ranked Coffeyville Friday evening at the Hellyer Student Life Center.

SCC won't get much time to lick its wounds. The Blackhawks play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The Norse suffered a 77-74 overtime loss to fourth-ranked Indian Hills in Friday's second game.

Value the basketball. Watkins hopes his Blackhawks learned a lesson the hard way against the Red Ravens.

"It's got to be a big learning experience for our guys," Watkins said. "Their best offense was us turning he ball over and going and getting second-chance points. You can't turn the ball over at this level. And it was unforced. It wasn't like they pressed the whole game and we turned it over on their press. Our guys have to understand that we have to play a certain way, take care of the ball, get the ball reversed and get good shots up."

SCC (5-1) led at halftime despite poor shooting, rushed shots and 13 turnovers. Trailing by as many as four points in the first half, the Blackhawks got a 3-pointer from Camryn Weston and a pair of free throws from Zurabi Zhgenti with just under three minutes to go to take a 26-24 halftime lead.

The Blackhawks relied on their defense to forge the lead, holding Coffeyville scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 32 seconds of the half. SCC held Coffeyville's top scorers — Meikkel Murray, Tony Hutson and Tylor Perry — to a combined 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

"Some of those guys are pretty good shooters and in the first half we didn't make any," said Coffeyville head coach Jay Herkelman, a 1983 graduate of SCC. "Tylor Perry was 6-for-8 on threes on Tuesday and Tony Hutson is a good shooter. In the first half we didn't see any of them go down. In the second half we got them down and that helped us, but we could never get away where it was comfortable. I thought we guarded pretty good in the second half."

As cold as the Red Raven's trio of shooters was in the first half, they were equally hot in the second 20 minutes. The trio combined for 33 points in the second half on 9-for-12 shooting in the second half. Murray three times banked in runners across the lane at crucial junctures.

"I thought down the stretch we had to get stops," Watkins said. "I don't know how many times, two or three times, it was the shot clock running down. Murray is a great player, but he got going early in the second half and all of a sudden he hit about three of four off the backboard that went in that were runners. That's what happens when guys get confidence like that. I thought we did a good job on him in the first half. We just didn't have the energy and effort that we needed tonight. Hopefully it's a wake-up call for our guys."

Coffeyville took the lead on a 3-pointer by Manny Crump with 17:03 left. The Red Ravens led by as many as 10 points at 38-28.

SCC trimmed the Coffeyville lead to 50-49 on 3-pointer by Carlos Lemus, Jr., and a pair of free throws by Zurabi Zhgenti with 4:36 to play.

Just 41 seconds later, Boubacar Kamissoko tipped in a missed shot by Diew Moses to knot the game at 51 and give the Blackhawks hope.

That hope was dashed with a 6-0 run fueld by a backdoor layup and a bank shot from the lane by Murray and a bank shot by Crump.

"I'm proud of our guys for the way they played in the second half because we didn't have anything going in the first half. We came out with a little better edge to us in the second half," Herkelman said.

The teams combined for 42 fouls in a choppy game from start to finish.

"We had 18 turnovers ourselves. I think both teams' defense trapping had something to do with that. It was hard to get into a rhythm offensively," Herkelman said. "I'm happy we could get the win because both teams it was kind of an ugly game. But even when they're ugly like that you still want to come out on top."

"I think the biggest disappointment was the energy and effort just was not there. It's still from (Thursday's) practice. We had a hard practice, but that's on me. I have to get us going," Watkins said. "Hopefully it's a good learning experience for our guys to understand you can't come out and warm up the way we did. The good and the bad is it's a quick turnaround and we don't have too much time to harp on what happened tonight. We have to fix it in the morning and be ready to go again (Saturday) at 4:30."

SCC (60)

Boubacar Kamissoko 2-4 1-2 6, Diew Moses 0-10 2-2 2, Elias Ezenekwe 3-5 6-9 12, Carlos Lemus Jr. 2-6 1-1 6, Zurabi Zhgenti 3-4 5-5 12, Camryn Weston 1-4 2-4 7, Steven Melina 1-1 0-0 2, Miganeh Abdi 3-7 0-0 8, Dadrian Hoambrecker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 17-43 20-23 60.

COFFEYVILLE (68)

Tony Hutson 4-8 4-6 14, Meikkel Murray 7-13 2-2 17, Manny Crump 4-7 2-2 12, Bostyn Holt 2-4 0-0 4, Kymani Dunham 0-4 0-0 5, Tylor Perry 3-8 8-8 16, Latrell Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Tyronn Mosley 0-1 0-0 0, Jalen Smith 1-5 0-1 3, Larry White 1-2 0-0 2, Gentrell Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Devon Koehn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-53 16-19 68.

Halftime: SCC 26, Coffeyville 24. Fouls: SCC 20, Coffeyville 22. Fouled out: Lemus, Dunham. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: SCC 6-18 (Abdi 2-6, Hoambrecker 1-1, Zhgenti 1-2, Weston 1-2, Lemus 1-3, Kamissoko 0-1, Moses 0-3), Coffeyville 8-21 (Crump 2-2, Hutson 2-5, Perry 2-6, Murray 1-3, Smith 1-4, Reid 0-1). Rebounds: SCC 31 (Lemus 6), Coffeyville 29 (Dunham 5). Assists: SCC 7 (Lemus 3), Coffeyville 11 (Hutson 3). Steals: SCC 4 (Moses 1, Ezenekwe 1, Lemus 1, Eeston 1), Coffeyville 9 (Murray 4). Blocks: SCC 1 (Kamissoko 1), Coffeyville 2 (Crump 2). Turnovers: SCC 21 (Lemus 5), Coffeyville 18 (Holt 4).

Records: SCC 5-1, Coffeyville 6-1.