It’s a dream of nearly every Iowa high school football player to make it to the “Dome”. For many, just gracing Cedar Falls is a slight dream come true but for the Van Meter Bulldogs, it’s just another rung in the ladder.

Van Meter continued to climb that ladder Saturday as they bested Iowa City Regina by a 49-17 final. The Bulldog offense continued on their same dominant pathway as they touched up at least two scores in three out of the four quarters of action. Everything was firing on all cylinders as the team produced 473 yards of total yards. Most of those yards came on the ground to the tune of 305 rushing yards. It also marked the fourth straight contest where senior Anthony Potthoff and company have passed for over 100 yards through the air with 168 Saturday.

In fact, the senior signal-caller was similar to a one-man wrecking crew as he paced the Bulldogs with those 168 yards passing on eight completions. For his aerial efforts, Potthoff earned two touchdowns. On the ground, Potthoff was even more effective with 138 rushing yards and three end-zone trips including a 62-yard sideline scamper to put the Bulldogs up 28-10 before the half. He would end the game with a passer rating of 221.1 despite an interception thrown. Leading the way in receiving was fellow senior Parker Fryarwho hauled in a 63-yard Anthony Potthoff pass for a score.

Defense and special teams remained strong and continued the strong run as the Bulldogs ran away with the state semi-final victory. Now, for the second time in three seasons, the Bulldogs will be headed to the Class 1A state title game. That will be set for Friday, Nov. 22 with kick-off set for 1o a.m.