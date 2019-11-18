While state championship football conversation roams the halls at Van Meter high school right now, the conversation will soon turn indoors and focus on the mats. With the start of the high school wrestling season underway with practices, a lot will be talked about when it comes to Van Meter wrestling.

After all, the Bulldogs will open up the 2019-20 campaign with four individually ranked wrestlers according to IAwrestle.com. All four wrestlers are returning state qualifiers as well and they include Derrin Sesker, Caleb Swalla, Bryce Cole, and Colby Wiederholt. All four individuals helped Bulldog wrestling claim the programs’ first-ever district title.

At 285 pounds, Sesker will once again find himself as a top-ten wrestler, coming in ranked fifth for the 2019-20 season. Sesker spent most of his time in the top-ten rankings last season as well. He wrapped up his junior season with one victory while at the state tournament. Caleb Swalla will once again find himself in the top-ten rankings as well, entering the new season as the third-ranked 170 pound Class 2A wrestler. He two comes back as a returning state qualifier who captured a few wins himself during state tournament action last season.

Bryce Cole, a feared wrestler in the 2018-19 campaign will now come in with even more cause for worry for opponents in his senior campaign. Cole enters the new season as the ninth-ranked wrestler across the Class 2A 152 pound landscape. Winding things down will be Colby Wiederholdt who enters the 2019-20 season as Class 2A’s sixth-ranked 126 pound wrestler.