IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Wrestling team opened the season Sunday with a 39-0 shutout of Tennessee-Chattanooga at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes swept 10 bouts, scoring bonus points in five matches and punctuating the dual with a first-period fall at heavyweight.

Redshirt freshman Tony Cassioppi put the final touches on the shutout, registering a fall in one minute, 45 seconds in his college debut. The Hawkeye heavyweight was one of four new looks Iowa put on the mat Sunday. Redshirt freshman Nelson Brands was an 8-4 winner in his Hawkeye debut at 184, and Hawkeye All-Americans Austin DeSanto and Michael Kemerer were both winners at new weight classes.

“It was something else,” Brands said of his Carver debut. “I never expected the fans to be so loud. I didn’t hear it till the end, it’s a tunnel vision type idea so I’m not trying to listen, but you can hear them and feel the vibrations. It was a surreal moment.”

DeSanto, a 2019 All-American at 133 in 2019, scored 16 first-period points and went on to a 23-4 technical fall at 141 pounds. He needed just three minutes, 46 seconds to terminate the match.

Kemerer, a two-time All-American at 157, returned from a one-year absence and rolled to a 20-0 technical fall at 174. He led 8-0 after one, 14-0 after two, and went feet-to-back for a six-point move to open the third.

“I wanted to get the fall bad. Credit to my opponent fighting off his back. It would have been nice to go out with the pin,” Kemerer said.

Juniors Spencer Lee and Kaleb Young added bonus point wins for Iowa. Lee used a 12-2 first period to roll to a 16-5 major decision at 125, and Young scored three takedowns in the final minute to win 16-6 at 157.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ames, Iowa to wrestle Iowa State on Nov. 24 in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Action begins at 2 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.

CYCLONES STORM PAST BUCKNELL

AMES — The No 12 Iowa State wrestling team (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) topped Bucknell (0-2, 0-0 EIWA), 24-15 in the dual season-opener. The Cyclones won six of the 10 bouts and were aided by bonus-point victories from Jarrett Degen (major decision), David Carr (technical fall) and Marcus Coleman (fall).

Alex Mackall put the Cyclones on the board to open the dual with a 10-3 victory over Brandon Siedman. Mackall tallied four takedowns, including three in the first period, to improve his season record to 4-0.

Iowa State separated themselves from the Bison when the Cardinal and Gold won three straight matches from 141-157, two that were of bonus-point variety. Ian Parker spurred the Cyclone run with a 6-2 decision over Noah Levett. Parker racked up over three minutes of riding time in his 2019-20 season opener.

At 149 pounds, Degen secured three third-period takedowns to distance himself from Matthew Kolonia. Degen gave up the first takedown of the match, but didn't surrender another in his 15-5 major decision over Kolonia.

In what was a highly anticipated collegiate debut, Carr did not disappoint. The Junior World Champion jumped out to an 8-0 lead against Jaden Fisher in the first period with a takedown and a pair of turns. Carr showed that his freestyle prowess translated to folkstyle wrestling, turning Fisher a number of times and garnering nearly five minutes of riding time in an 18-3 technical fall victory.

At 174 pounds, Coleman provided the highlight of the night for the Cyclones. Leading 3-0 in the second period, Coleman went to work on top after a takedown. Bucknell's Frankie Guida tried to roll through, but Coleman countered and pinned the Bison in 4:59.

Sam Colbray iced the Cyclone victory away with a workmanlike 7-3 decision over Brandon Stokes. Colbray scored on two takedowns and did well on top, riding Stokes for 1:59 of the match.

NORTHWESTERN TOPPLED UNI

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northern Iowa fell just short on the road in the dual season opener at Northwestern. The Panthers recorded a pair of major decisions and a pin by Taylor Lujan at 184, but an injury forfeit at 197 sealed a 24-20 victory for the Wildcats.

Northwestern started the match with a 7-0 lead after Michael DeAugustino topped No. 7 Jay Schwarm 5-1 at 125 and No. 3 Sebastian Rivera earned a 13-4 major decision over Jack Skudlarczyk at 133.

UNI responded with a 13-3 major decision win by Michael Blockhus over Jack Tolin at 141. Max Thomsen followed suit with a 4-3 come from behind win over Yahya Thomas at 149 to tie the match at 7-7.

Third-ranked Ryan Deakin pinned Keaton Geerts in 3:48 and Shayne Oster picked up a Technical fall over Pat Schoenfelder at 165.

UNI wasn't done, No. 7 Bryce Steiert picked up a 13-1 major decision over Tyler Morland and No. 7 Taylor Lujan notched a first-period pin over Jack Jessen to cut the Northwestern advantage to 18-17 with two bouts left.

The Wildcats closed out the win at 197 when, leading 2-0 late in the first period, Jacob Holschlag was forced to retire with an injury fall giving Northwestern a 24-17 lead with just one match remaining.

Carter Isley shut out his opponent 6-0 picking up over five minutes of riding time in the process, but it wouldn't be enough as UNI fell 24-20.

The Panthers fall to 0-1 on the year while Northwestern is 1-1.