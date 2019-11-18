It was another memorable season in the books for ADM football in 2019. Although it didn’t mean a playoff berth, it did emphasize the continued growth within the program, spearheaded by second-year head coach Garrison Carter.

Recently, a plethora of Tiger gridiron stars was honored for their 2019 efforts with All-District honors. With Lewis Central being the last member of the Class 3A District-9 group, ADM now witnesses 12 individuals earn All-District selections.

Three individuals earned first-team selections including signal-caller Tate Stine-Smith, defensive specialist and future Cyclone Kaden Sutton, and receiving star Nate Conrad. Stine-Smith’s numbers through the air were some of the best in the district as he ranked fourth in total yards with 1,760 with a district third-best mark of 18 touchdowns. Stine-Smith also collected a QB rating of 148.4 ranking him second inside district play. For Kaden Sutton, he was a forced to be reckoned with all season long. His 54.5 total tackles rank him sixth-best across the entire District-9 landscape. Meanwhile, Sutton took the cake in District-9 with 29 tackles for loss, which also happened to be the second-best mark in the entire state. Only five other District-9 receivers hauled in more yards than ADM’s Nathan Conrad who collected 666 total yards. Those efforts led to nine end-zone trips and an average of 14.8 yards per catch.

There was a litany of Tigers inside the second-team All-District list. In fact, there were eight total players including Zach Fuller, Tom Boorn, Nathan Pfiffner, Noah Kahler, Lucas Ray, Justice Paulson, Cody Anderson, and Bryce Holm. There was also one more selection as Broderick Schmidt was also added onto the list as an honorable mention honoree.