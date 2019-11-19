Mediapolis graduate helps Dubuque reach NCAA Division III Tournament.

Kendra Witte could have thrown in the towel, hung up her jersey and walked away from volleyball.

Witte, a starter last season as a sophomore on the University of Dubuque women's volleyball team, saw her playing time diminished considerably this season as her starting spot taken from her, relegating her to a bench player.

But Witte is not a quitter.

Instead, she accepted her new role and embraced it, becoming a team player.

And with Witte helping push the starters every day in practice, the Spartans won their second straight American Rivers Conference and qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament for the second year in a row.

That's the way Witte rolls with the punches.

"I am super proud of my team. That's two years in a row and that's a great accomplishment considering where the program was before that," Witte said. "How close we are as a team is a key to our success. We all have a very close bond. We've all got a great connection with each other and that helps us on the court and off."

Witte had a key role in last year's NCAA Tournament run for the Spartans. Witte, a graduate of Mediapolis High School, averaged 1.86 kills, 0.61 digs and had 14 blocks as a starter, helping lead a turnaround for a Spartans program which had struggled in previous seasons.

But Witte suffered a severely sprained ankle late in the season which sidelined her for the postseason. While it was a disappointing end to a sensational season for Witte, she faced a struggle of a different sort this year.

An talented incoming freshman class pushed for playing time, and Witte was one of the players who saw her playing time diminished. But that did not diminish her role on the team.

"Last year I was a big part of the team and I was on the court a lot," Witte said. "This year was different with the freshman class and the transfers coming in and making the team better, but they also took me out of my spot. I wasn't playing, but I still wanted to be part of this team, so I did what I could to make us a better team. There were multiple times in practice when the starters would play against the reserves in six on six drills and we would beat the starters. But that made us a stronger team and made the starters better players."

Witte played in 18 matches, seeing time in 46 sets. She had 17 kills, two ace serves, 20 digs and two blocks, modest numbers compared to a year earlier.

But without Witter and the backups pushing the starters to get better every day, the Spartans likely wouldn't have won a second straight conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

"I served a couple times (in the NCAA Tournament lost to St. Thomas),"said Witte, a junior. "It was cool to be part of that, even if I didn't start. I still scored some points and made an impact on the court for my team. "