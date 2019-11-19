ISU (6-4, 4-3) takes on Kansas (3-7, 1-6)

Iowa State finally came up on the right side of a close game last weekend, knocking off Texas on a walk-off field goal to become bowl eligible. Next up is Kansas, which once again sits in the basement of the Big 12 Conference.

The Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) haven't been to a bowl game in more than a decade, but have looked more capable at times this season under first-year coach Les Miles. They'll look to play the role of spoiler for ISU (6-4, 4-3) on senior day Saturday (11 a.m./FSN).

ISU coach Matt Campbell met with the local media Tuesday to preview the matchup. Here are some of the highlights.

Looking at the Jayhawks

Kansas is looking for its fourth win of the season — which it hasn't had since 2009 — and its first win over ISU since 2014. The Cyclones have won eight of nine games in the series this decade, but Campbell has seen flashes of potential from Miles' group. A win at Boston College, a home win against Texas Tech and a last-second loss at Texas all show him something.

"Their kids believe, their kids play with a really high spirit and you can just got watch special teams on offense and defense," Campbell said. "There is not an area you can say these guys aren’t playing hard or these guys aren’t investing in what’s going on. A lot of credit to coach Miles because he’s got those guys playing really good football."

ISU recognizing 20 seniors

Saturday is the final home game of the 2019 season, and ISU will recognize 20 seniors before the game. The class is made up of players who were redshirt freshmen when the current staff came in — like Julian Good-Jones, Bryce Meeker and Marcel Spears — and 2016 signees like Deshaunte Jones and Steven Wirtel.

"There’s another group of guys that we recruited that came here and wouldn’t know Iowa State from any other institution," Campbell said. "They probably wouldn’t know Matt Campbell from any other institution. But these guys came in and this is what we want to do here, this is our vision and these guys were able to buy in on complete blind faith. What this collection of 20 guys has done is have put reality to a vision."

Good-Jones closing in on record

When he steps onto the field for the first offensive series this weekend, Good-Jones, the two-year starter at left tackle, will etch is name in the ISU record books.

Good-Jones, a Cedar Rapids native, has started 47 games over the last four years and is one away from the ISU record. If Good-Jones, who has started at three different positions in his career, maintains course through the regular season, he will own the mark on his own.

"Physically you’re seeing the best he’s ever looked in his career right now," Campbell said. "Julian, he’s a special football player, and a guy that has certainly grown immensely over the last three or four years in this football program.

"Right now, he’s got the best academics he’s ever had. A real intelligent young man and playing the best football he’s ever played here with great consistency."