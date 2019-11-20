The official season may be over but there’s still more accolades and honors rolling in for Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball senior Katelyn Knudsen.

Recently Knudsen was honored as one of 32 seniors across the state to earn IGCA senior All-Star honors. Almost everything about Knudsen’s final season screamed entry onto the senior All-Star roster. That included 396 total kills on the season equalling the seventh-best mark in all of Class 4A volleyball. Knudsen also produced 45 aces with a serving efficiency of .908. The senior also led the DC-G roster in digs totaling 314 on the season to go along with 28 total blocks.

This honor comes after earning her second straight All-Conference selections including her first-team selection this year. The presence that Knudsen had on the court for Dallas Center-Grimes was beyond compare and one that head coach Cheryl Voelker had high praise for.

“Katelyn has a strong court vision and has great reaction time,” began coach Voelker. “She’s also a great leader and has done a lot to help the younger girls improve their games. She’s almost like another coach.”

Knudsen will be surely missed as part of a strong four-player senior group.