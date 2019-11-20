Grimes, IOWA (November November 20, 2019) –

Cody Hall, a senior at DCG HS, was honored as the 2019 recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student-Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award for the 3A class during the Iowa high school state football championships Nov. 21-22 in Cedar Falls. This award recognizes student-athletes excelling not only on the field but also in their classrooms and in their communities.

Hall was selected by the IBA’s scholarship committee based on his scholastic standing, leadership skills, community involvement, and athletic participation.

Matt Morris, President at Charter Bank in Johnston, presented Hall with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice. “On behalf of the Iowa Bankers Association and Charter Bank, I’m pleased to present Cody Hall with this much-deserved award. Iowa bankers are proud to support education and students of Cody’s caliber,” Morris said.

For nearly 30 years, the IBA has sponsored the Student-Athlete Achievement Scholarship Awards, in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball, and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $265,000 in scholarships since the program began in 1990