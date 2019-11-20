Ballard junior Gage Long is ready to face the pressure.

Long begins the 2019-20 high school wrestling season ranked for the first time in his career. Long is rated eighth at 138 pounds in the Class 2A preseason rankings by IAwrestle.

“That’s definitely something that’s going to keep me motivated every single day,” Long said. “People think I’m up there and I want to go and prove myself. I want to show them I can be even higher than that.”

He earned that lofty spot after placing eighth at 132 in 2A during last year’s state tournament. Long whipped Okoboji’s Hunter Abrahamson in the consolation round then upset Decorah’s Jackson Rolfs - who was ranked seventh - by a 10-7 decision in the consolation second round to earn a spot on the medal stand.

“He finally realized he is good enough to beat some kids he wasn’t sure he could,” Ballard coach Steve Mickelson said. “He had a decent start to his freshman year and then ran into some buzzsaws that maybe put him back mentally a little bit. We worked on that over the year and got him to believe he was good enough to beat these kids.”

After going 29-16 at 126 as a freshman, Long finished 38-15 last year. He plans to keep improving this season.

“I’ve definitely got a lot of confidence,” Long said. “I wrestled a lot over the spring. I had a couple knee injuries, but we bounced back from those and I’m just looking forward to getting back in the room. I’ve got some high goals and I’m ready to go make them.”

Mickelson said Long is in the right place mentally to make big things happen. It’s just a matter of getting into physical shape after an illness during cross-country set him back a little bit heading into the first wrestling practice.

“I missed two weeks of training (in cross-country) and then everything just kind of collapsed in on itself,” Long said. “You run 300 miles over the summer and next thing you know you’re out for two weeks. But I finished out the cross-country season and yesterday was the first practice and I felt pretty good.”

Long is the only returning state qualifier for Ballard. He has some big shoes to fill taking over the top spot on the team from Skyler Noftsger - a three-time state placewinner and last year’s 2A state champion at 160.

Long learned to persevere through adversity from Noftsger.

Noftsger had to miss state his freshman year after contracting Shingles. After taking second at state as a sophomore he had to settle for fourth place as a junior before winning it all as a senior.

“Watching his career you see that no matter what you can always come out on top,” Long said. “You’ve just gotta keep working hard like he did.”

Now it’s Long’s turn to set a good example for his teammates.

“He’s got the right attitude,” Mickelson said. “He just wants to improve upon his performance last year.”

Mickelson said there could be a number of wrestlers that follow Long’s example from last year and step up to be a state qualifier. Leading the way is senior Alex Bangs, who qualified for state as a freshman, but struggled with consistency wrestling at heavier weight classes the past two seasons.

“He had a growth spurt so he’s actually wrestling bigger kids than he was ready to physically,” Mickelson said. “He’s put a lot of time in the weight room the last two years. Physically he’s stronger than he has been. It’s fun to work with him and he’s got a great attitude. He wants to get back down to the state tournament.”

Bangs will wrestle at 145 this year.

Mason Askelson went 23-17 at 182 last year and just missed making state, losing a wrestleback at districts. Sophomore Nate Nessa was 7-2 at 160 last year filling in when Noftsger didn’t wrestle and he could make some noise at 170 this year.

Other wrestlers could emerge as the season progresses.

“I think it’ll be a real fun year,” Long said. “A lot of opportunities for people to do good.”

Ballard opens the season Dec. 5 at a triangular dual with Adel-Desoto-Minburn and North Polk at Adel.