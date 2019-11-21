While current Dallas Center-Grimes football stars are earning All-District honors, there is one former Mustang gridiron star that is continually making waves at the collegiate level. That individual is none other than former Mustang star Jacob Protzman.

Protzman, a 6-4, 250-pound senior defensive end from Dallas Center-Grimes, earned All-NSIC South Division First Team honors this season after leading the NSIC in tackles for loss (22.0 for -92 yadrs) and tied for second in sacks with 12.5 for 65 yards. He ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 44 and had five quarterback hurries with one forced fumble. Protzman had at least one sack in nine of 11 games this season, highlighted by a season-best 2.5 sacks with seven tackles vs. Minnesota Crookston.

This is Protzman’s second straight All-Conference selection over the past two seasons. Last year, Protzman was an All-NSIC South Division Second Team honoree for the Wildcats.