While the ultimate sign of a successful season in high school football is a state tournament appearance and a state title, there are many other factors that can go into a successful season.

One of those is by the sheer number of All-District honorees a team has. In that case, call yet another seven-plus win season yet another resounding success for the Waukee Warriors. The Warriors ended up sending 15 gridiron stars onto the Class 4A All-District-6 list.

The majority of those players were given first-team honors to the tune of eight out of the 15. Meanwhile, six Waukee players earned second-team honors while one Warrior ended up with an honorable mention status. Spearheading the Warriors on the first team list was the individual who spearheaded the entire Warrior offense in 2019 in Mitch Randall. The future Minnesota State star led the Warriors for the third straight year under center and had arguably his best overall season. Randall completed a career-high 134 passes for 1,968 yards and 15 touchdowns. That touchdown count led all of District-6. The ground game gave a real compliment to the senior as he rushed for a career-high 1,073 yards and 16 rushing scores. For his career, Randall will leave Waukee with a completion mark of 55 percent with 5,596 yards and 56 touchdowns. Randall leaves with just 14 interceptions thrown and a rate of four touchdowns for every interception thrown.

Also earning first-team status was junior Aaron Smith. It was a breakout season for Smith who led the district field with two kickoff returns for touchdowns and averaged 34 yards per return. Smith made his way onto the list as a receiver/running-back where he averaged 20.1 yards per catch with one score through the air. On the ground, Smith posted six scores and 547 rushing yards. Also joining Smith in the skills positions was Sam O’Dell. The multi-year starter collected a district-best 849 yards receiving and ten scores on 43 receptions.

Junior Eddie Saidat Jr. followed along, earning a first-team as a tight end. The junior hauled in 34 receptions for 365 yards and an average of 10.7 yards per catch. Helping out all the skill positions were the guys on the offensive line and two such stars earned first-team honors. Senior Cael Thorson and junior Caleb Paulus both allowed plenty of opportunities for the Warriors to be effective both through the air and on the ground while also proving to be lethal on defense as well. Thorson ranked second in the district with ten solo sacks while Paulus wasn’t far behind with four sacks. Speaking of defense, the senior pair of Conner Arndt and Cole Spyksma also made their way onto the first-team All-District roster. Spyksma ranked third across all District-6 tacklers with 63 total on the season while Arndt totaled 27 tackles and over eight tackles for loss.

Leading off the second-team All-District selections for the Warriors was Alex Linquist who entered the list as a runningback. Linquist wasn’t too far behind teammate Mitch Randall and finished the year third in district play with 822 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season. A big reason for the large running lanes given to Linquist was due to the aid of Alex Wiggins and Beau Schaller in part. Both were added onto the second-team All-District alongside juniors Chase Evanson and Joe Morrison and senior star Simon Loftsgard.

Rounding out the honoree for the Warriors was Cade Tjaden who capped off his senior season with a district-best six made field goals.

All 15 Warriors helped the team to yet another playoff-bound season.