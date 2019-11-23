Jervay Green and Ivan Ouedraogo combined for 12 points in overtime, as Nebraska rallied for an 93-86 win over Southern Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.



Ouedraogo got the Huskers (2-2) going with two early baskets in the extra session, including a dunk which ignited a 10-0 spurt in the extra period, while Green hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Huskers build a 10-point cushion and hold on. Nebraska went 4-of-5 from the floor in overtime.



Green finished with a season-high 22 points, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and six assists to lead four Huskers in double figures. Ouedraogo finished with a season-high 11 points for Nebraska, which shot 58 percent from the field, but went just 19-of-37 from the foul line.



Cam Mack totaled 16 points and eight assists, while Matej Kavas came off the bench with 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the winners, as NU set season highs in both 3-pointers (12) and 3-point percentage (57.1),