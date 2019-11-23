There were 11 lead changes in Perry’s girls basketball season opener against Des Moines North on Friday, Nov. 22 at home. But all that mattered in end was that the Jayettes got the final say in the matter, taking down the Polar Bears 58-52.

After going through the same game last season on the losing end of the deal in overtime, Friday’s opening action was a step in the right direction for head coach Skylar Wolf.

However, the final score says little about the whole product.

Closing in on the first quarter, Perry faced a 23-10 deficit largely thanks to the sharpshooting ability of their guests thriving from beyond the arc. The Polar Bears’ three-point game really threw the Jayettes for a loop, Wolf said.

“I was talking to their coach during pregame and he said one of their best players was out,” Wolf said. “I think that kind of fed into [our slow start]. We just needed a jump-start.’

In turn, he said his team went to match those shots with a little too much fervor. A number of the long balls fell through in the first half to close in on the lead, and the Jayettes ultimately drilled through eight shots from range compared to seven from their visitors. That brought the score to 31-31 at the break.

“The first quarter kind of got away from us a little bit and was really proud of our kids. They were determined to not give up,” Wolf added.

Perry certainly didn’t give up after the break.

Star senior Molly Lutmer, who led the team in scoring on the night, compiled 12 of her 23 points on the night in the second half. She had previously helped pull Perry out of the first half deficit on the wings of three three-pointers.

“It was overwhelming at first because we didn’t think that they were going to come out that strong,” Lutmer said of the need to make a comeback. “Our team chemistry really went up.”

The second half took the greatest turn as the team moved away from playing offense from the perimeter. Senior Hannah Peterson got to work with a layup to break the tie straight out of the gate. She was called upon later to take the lead one last time up 37-36.

Perry didn’t turn back from there, running to a 53-46 lead with a concerted effort to work the glass and play keep away from the Polar Bears thanks to a handful of well-time steals converted into more points.

“Our main adjustment was a fresh start,” Wolf said about the team’s jolt in the second half. “We battled back in the second and I wanted us to have that mentality all of the time. And I thought we did that and we stuck to our roots. We still pushed the tempo, got Des Moines North to be a little bit tired and started to capitalize on that.”

While the Jayettes controlled their close-range game on offense, they also controlled their guests with equal success. The Polar Bears leaned on seven three-pointers in the first 16 minutes and only one player registered a field goal inside. The Perry defense prevented Des Moines from scoring a single long range ball in the back half of the evening. Instead, six points were earned off free throws in the last five minutes of the game to cut into the lead.

But just as the second half started, so did the final minute as Peterson (12 points) and Kennedy Tunink (8 points) struck down five points in the final stretch to pull away from a last-minute comeback.

In turn, those final points helped push Perry to its most points scored since the 2016-2017 season when the Jayettes finished with 15 wins.

“We just had to keep playing our game,” Lutmer said after the game. “We kind of got tangled up in there so we just had to slow down and then play and run what we do in practice.”

Perry looks to continue running that scheme Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Newton High before going on Thanksgiving break.