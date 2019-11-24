Following a strong 2018-19 campaign a year ago, the ADM High School wrestling team will be looking for a strong start to the 2019-20 season.

When the Thanksgiving meal wears off, the Tigers will be finalizing their varsity roster with an event on Saturday, Nov. 30. It is there that the Tiger grapplers will battle in an intrasquad scrimmage of sorts in a real-life simulated meet. It’s an outing that is the first of its kind within ADM wrestling and one will benefit the Tigers in a multitude of ways.

For those not interested in any black Friday shopping hangover are invited to join the ADM wrestling team as they work to set their 2019 varsity lineup at the district administration center in Adel. Popcorn will be available and will be free for all those who stop by. As for the wrestlers themselves, they will be going through an event that resembles exactly what will take place during a regular season. With 13 of the 34 members of the ADM roster being freshman and 22 of the 34 being underclassmen, this is an event that’s just as needed as it is wanted.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces, a lot of freshman and sophomores on the team this year and some first-time juniors and seniors,” began head coach Christopher Hatchitt. “We’re here to teach and this will be something to help educate those without much experience about how a meet or tournament will work and what to expect.”

With so many underclassmen on the roster, it looks increasingly so that underclassmen will make up a significant portion of the Tiger lineup on a weekly basis. The overall roster will also include newcomers to the sports such as football stars Thomas Boorn and Noah Kahler and others, something that has coach Hatchitt is quite excited for.

“It’s great, it really is to see those guys come out on the mats,” started Hatchitt. “We have four seniors and the leadership they bring is something you just can’t replicate. They are all strong football guys. Football and wrestling go hand in hand and we’re excited to teach the newcomers wrestling and continue to bring out the aggressive wrestling style we have here at ADM.”

The event Saturday will help to not only solidify the lineup but to help wrestling kick-off at ADM High School. The event will once again take place starting at 8 a.m. at the District Administration Center gym which is located at North 11th street in Adel. Those attending should enter on the west side of the building.