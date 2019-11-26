Victory was in the making for the Van Meter girls basketball team Monday night as they kicked off the 2019-20 season with a 49-40 victory over Pella Christian.

The contest actually started off in favor of Pella Christian who out-dueled the Bulldogs to take a 12-7 lead heading into the second quarter of action. The the tides turned in favor of Van Meter who broke out on a 17-5 run to complete the first half of play. That took the Bulldogs into the halftime break with a 24-17 advantage.

The second half of play opened up on a very defensive note with just 13 combined points scored in the third quarter. With a lead still in tact for the Bulldogs, a 19-16 run across the fourth quarter of action helped boost the team to their first victory of the new campaign.

Leading the efforts on the night were the two senior leaders in Natalie Barth and Clair Lauterbach. Barth led all scorers with 15 points as well as pacing the Bulldog lineup with ten rebounds. Lauterbach added in eleven points and two assists as well. Zoie Vaught added in a solid night with seven points scored, six rebounds hauled in, all while dishing out three assists. Next up for the Bulldog girls will be their annual battle with ADM High School tonight. Last year was a sizable win for the Bulldogs and their shot at yet another win comes tonight from ADM High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.