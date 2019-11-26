The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball team came away

with a split after playing a pair of games in the Iowa Western Classic November 22 and

23 at Council Bluffs.

The Bears, ranked 16th in the most recent Division II poll from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), defeated Iowa Western Community College (IWCC), 81-69, in their tournament opener on Nov. 22 and then dropped an 84-70 decision to Cloud County Community College (CCCC) on Nov. 23. The loss ended the Bears’ seven-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-2 for the season.

Freshman Ryan Schmitt of Van Meter recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead DMACC past IWCC. Sophomore Demarion Bariffe-Smith of Skokie, Ill., added 16 points and freshman Mark Bradshaw of Chester, Penn., scored 13 points. DMACC led at halftime, 40-27. The Bears shot 53 percent, hitting 30 of 57 field-goal attempts. They were 6-of-15 from three-point range and 15-of-22 from the free-throw line.

DMACC had a 40-28 advantage on the boards behind Schmitt’s 14 rebounds. Freshman Willie Guy of Cedar Rapids led the Bears in assists with six and sophomore Zach Lester of Clear Lake and Bradshaw had five apiece. Bariffe-Smith scored 19 points and freshman John Herrick of Boone added 11 in DMACC’s loss to CCCC. The Bears had a 33-25 advantage at halftime but were outscored 59-37 in the second half.

DMACC shot 41 percent, connecting on 27 of 66 field-goal attempts. The Bears made five of 29 three-point attempts and went 11-of-16 from the free-throw line. DMACC had a 48-27 advantage in rebounding with Bariffe-Smith and sophomore Barlow Alleruzzo of Chicago, Ill., grabbing eight rebounds apiece to lead the way. Guy dished out three assists and Lester had a pair of steals.