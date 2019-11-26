More accolades continue to roll in for the historical season that was for Dallas Center-Grimes football as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released their 2019 All-Star teams.

The Mustangs were well represented as four Mustang gridiron stars earned All-State honors. That included the strong season for DC-G junior Blake Willey who made his way onto the first-team defensive group under the linebacker position. The junior produced a career-best 87.5 total tackles which also marked as the fifth-best mark in all of Class 3A. Willey averaged just under eight tackles per game while totaling 12 for a loss.

Another part of the feared DC-G defense was junior defensive back Nic Lawton. Along with 32.5 total tackles, Lawton picked off four would-be receptions for interceptions. The only offensive All-State selection for the Mustangs went to star back Zach Brand. Even with an injury that sidelined the junior at least three weeks, he still managed to produce a season worth of a third-team All-State selection. Brand totaled 792 yards on 148 carries, giving him an average of 5.4 yards per carry. For his efforts, Brand found the end-zone for a team-high six times.

Then there comes another defensive specialist in Jayme Augusma. The senior produced arguably a second-team All-State season at worst with 71 total tackles and seven solo sacks which rests tied for seventh in all of Class 3A.