It was another strong season for the ADM High School football team in 2019. A second straight winning season undoubtedly deserves some honors and for the Tigers, that includes three individuals earning Iowa Print Sports Writers All-State selections.

Two out of the three selections were of the first-team variety. Spearheading the efforts was future Iowa State star Kaden Sutton who earned a spot on the first-team defensive line. The numbers tell it all for Sutton who was an offenses worst nightmare. The senior produced 54.5 total tackles on the season and did a lot of that damage in the backfield as he paced all of Class 3A with 39 solo tackles for loss. Kaden has received high praise from his coaching staff including assistant coach Lyle Alumbaugh.

“Kaden is a very strong player who knows how to get to the ball,” began Alumbaugh. “He has a smart head on his shoulders and he uses that every game and you can see the results of it.”

Joining Sutton on the first team list was Tate Stine-Smith. Despite his excellence inside the pocket as a quarterback, Stine-Smith’s entry into the first team came by way of the punter position. The honor was well earned as Stine-Smith totaled 1,210 total punt yards with an average of 39 yards per punt which ranked third across all Class 3A punters.

Wrapping up the All-State selections for ADM was wideout Nathan Conrad. The senior receiving star earned a second-team selection in the tight end/wide receiver position. The honor came after a memorable season where Conrad posted 666 receiving yards while scoring nine touchdowns.

The only unfortunate part is that both Sutton and Conrad will depart from ADM after the school year. They will be reminders of yet another strong season as ADM football continues to rise.