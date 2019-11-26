The start of the winter sports season officially commenced Monday, Dec. 25 for Waukee High School as both the girls and boys bowling teams were in action.

The Warriors got the opportunity to start the season at home as they took on Des Moines Lincoln. The boys team came out victoriously with a 2799-2719 victory while the girls team fell in a close contest 2494-2208.

Underclassmen star Luke Adams paced the Warrior boys, capturing a two-game total of 415. Cameron Borst had the highest single-game score of the night for Waukee, totaling a 225 across game one. He then added a 171 across game two for a total of 396. Joseph Barnes III followed right behind with a series total of 375 which in turn was followed by Seth Walter with a 355, Joe Jensen with a 347, and Charlie Titus rounding things out with a 306.

On the girls side, Lauren Daley led the way with a two-game total of 378. The senior produced Waukee’s single game-high and paced the team in both games. Kiara Briggs showed big improvement from a year prior and was second on the team Monday with a two-game total of 309. Morgan Marean totaled a game one score of 129 and a game two score of 254 for a 283 grand total for the meet. The rest of the Warrior lineup included Adria Steinmetz with a 272, Abby Cook with a 241, and Cora Ostrem rounding things out with a 235.

Next up for both Warrior squads will be a Thursday, Dec. 5 match-up in Ottumwa.