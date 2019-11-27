There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Dallas Center-Grimes girls’ basketball team as they not only avenged their season-opening loss last year, but they dominated their second contest of the season Tuesday night.

It was their home opener as they welcomed in the likes of Winterset by a 71-35 final. It was a dominating performance right from the start. The Fillies led at the half 40-20 and proceeded to outscore the Lady Huskies 23-10 in the third quarter and ended that up with the 71-35 victory.

Next up for the Fillies will be a Dec. 3 contest back in Meadows Gym in the first girl/boy doubleheader of the season. Girls will tip off at 6:15 p.m.