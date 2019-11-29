LAS VEGAS — Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa held off No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game Friday night against San Diego State.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

"That was a big rebound by Cordell," said Fredrick. "If he doesn't get that rebound, I don't get that shot."

"He has always had that clutch gene," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "When he let that go, I knew it was in. I wasn't surprised and he wasn't surprised, then he turns around and makes two free throws. It's who he is."

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers and shot 33% from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41 percent) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.

Iowa opened a 36-21 lead in the first half, its largest of the game, before the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the period.

"We executed down the stretch and ran our plays correctly," said Garza. "We got it where we needed to. Besides me missing a couple of free throws, we were flawless the last four minutes. That's what we need to do when we get a lead. We have to execute and put teams away to get away with a W, especially against a team like that."