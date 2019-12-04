The start of any sports season is filled with many things from butterflies to excitement, anxiety to questions. For the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team, the initiation into the 2019-20 season couldn’t have been any smoother.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs took to the road to battle a triangular in Ogden occupied by the host Bulldogs along with PCM Monroe and Greene County. Van Meter flexed their collective muscles and took all three dual matches, victorious over Greene County 48-29, triumphant over PCM 51-24, and unblemished against host Ogden by a 51-30 final.

Many wrestlers had a very strong season opener including six individuals who went undefeated on the night. That included Bryce Cole at 160 pounds, Colby Wiederholt at 132 pounds, Trey Bond at 182 pounds, Aiden Hansen at 195 pounds, Class 2A’s fifth-ranked 285-pound wrestler Derrin Sesker, Riley Hager at 126 pounds, and Tyler Haynes at 145 pounds.

Their match-up with PCM ended in the largest margin of victory for the triangular for Van Meter. Five of the victories came by way of pin-fall (Bryce Cole, Aiden Hansen, Derrin Sesker, Easton Padilla, and Colby Wiederholt) while four came by the easy means of forfeit (Trey Bond, Mason Drake, Riley Hager, Tyler Haynes). In their bout against Greene County, the Bulldogs produced eight wins total broken down into five by pin-fall, two by decision, and two by forfeit. The battle with host Ogden provided similar results as Van Meter totaled nine wins against their Bulldog counterparts. Three of those wins came via pin-fall by Haynes, Bond, and Padilla while one came by way of decision from Hansen. The majority of the wins came via forfeit to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs.

With a3-0 dual meet record under their belts early, the Bulldogs will be riding high into their next round of competitive action which will take them to Williamsburg High School on Saturday, Dec. 7. Matches will kick off at 10 a.m.