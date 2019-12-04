Taryn Scheuermann poured in 25 points and sparked No. 6 (Class 2A) Van Buren to a 63-43 win over No. 13 (Class 3A) West Burlington in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Keosauqua Tuesday night.

Scheuermann scored 11 points in the first half and 14 in the second half. She made it a double double by grabbing 11 rebounds and she blocked three Falcon shots. Isabel Manning had 14 points, four assists and three steals for Van Buren. Grace Davidson added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Madison Bartholomew finished with seven points, five assists and three steals.

Sydney Marlow led West Burlington with 16 points. Samantha Dzawo scored eight and Annaka Harris added seven.

Van Buren (2-1) plays Cardinal at Eldon Friday. West Burlington (0-1) plays WACO at Wayland Friday.

NO. 14 MEDIAPOLIS 70, COLUMBUS 25: Ruthie Jahn led a trio of Bullettes in double figures and No. 14 (Class 2A) Mediapolis High School claimed a home victory over unranked Columbus in a North Division game.

Jahn scored a game-high 19 points. Hallie Mohr scored 15 and Helaina Hillyard added 14 for Mediapolis. Mackenzie Springsteen scored eight points for the Bullettes and freshmen Payton Bush and Liz Lane scored six each.

Lizbeth Paz led Columbus with nine points and Emma Milder added five.

Mediapolis (2-0) plays at Highland Friday. Columbus (0-2) hosts Sigourney Thursday and Pekin Friday.

WAPELLO 57, WACO 26: Four Arrows reached double figures in Wapello's home victory.

Eryka Dickey led Wapello and all scorers with 14 points. Holly Massner scored 12 and Sammy Ewart and Lindsy Massner each added 11 for Wapello. Morgan Graber paced WACO with 11 points and Maysan Lee added five.

PEKIN 42, WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 40: Winfield-Mount Union's Farah Nelson recorded a double double, but Pekin won the North Division game at Packwood.

Nelson finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kyndal Townsley scored 13 points for the Wolves and Jobey Malone added seven. Pekin's Sophie Wittrock led all shooters with 20 points and Emilee Linder added 11.

L-M 61, HIGHLAND 41: The Sanders sisters outscored Highland in a North Division game at Letts.

Hailey Sanders and Kylee Sanders each scored 21 points. Hanna McConaha and Raegan Downing added five points each. Alyssa Brase paced Highland with 11 points.

KEOKUK 40, LIBERTY 31: Sophomore Abby Wolter led the Chiefs with 19 points in a non-conference win at Iowa City.

Michenna Davis scored 14 points for Keokuk. Keleigh Hall added three points. Haley Napoli led Liberty with eight points.

Keokuk (1-2) begins Southeast Conference play Friday at Burlington. Liberty slipped to 0-2.

FORT MADISON 45, DAVIS COUNTY 35: The Bloodhounds picked up a non-conference win at Fort Madison.

Sarah Bernhart led Fort Madison with 15 points and freshman Camille Kruse added 11. Brandy Walker scored nine and Anna Kester had five.

CENTRAL LEE 39, NEW LONDON 31: Mya Merschman's double double led the Lady Hawks to victory at New London.

Merschman had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Makayla Morrison also scored 13 points. New London's Layney Loyd led all scorers with 14 points and she grabbed seven rebounds. Kara Krieger and Marah Hartrick each scored seven for the Tigers.