It was a celebratory night for both Dallas Center-Grimes girls and boys basketball teams Tuesday night as both picked up victories in front of the hometown crowd inside Meadows Gym.

Thanks to the help of late-game heroics, the Fillies walked away with a slim 43-42 victory. Meanwhile, the Mustang squad flexed their muscles and routed the visiting Wildcats 61-23. The Fillie hoop stars held the most excitement for the night but always seemed to be on top. They held a 10-6 lead following the first quarter and then kept that narrow advantage for a slim 21-20 halftime lead. That slim margin held throughout the contest including a tie ball game with just two seconds left. That’s when the skill and experience of Jordan Cunningham came into play as she nailed a free throw to put the Fillies ahead for their third straight victory to begin the season. It marked the first three-game winning streak to begin a season since the 2013-14 campaign.

For the Mustang basketball team, they broke out to an early lead and never looked back. From a 14-5 first-quarter lead sprung an 8-0 run that set a running clock in motion with a 22-5 lead with 5:06 left in the first half of play. That then turned into a 35-7 halftime lead thanks to a 21-2 second-quarter run. The Mustangs led in every quarter including a 15-6 third-quarter lead and an 11-10 fourth-quarter run. That, in turn, led to a 61-23 final, giving the Mustangs their first win of the 2019-20 campaign.

Next up for both DC-G squads will be another home match-up as they welcome in their first conference battle of the season as they take on Newton Friday, Dec. 6 at DC-G Meadows Gym. The girls game will kick things off at 6:15 p.m followed by the boys contest at 7:45 p.m.