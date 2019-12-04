It was the first time both the Waukee girls and boys basketball played together on the same night for the 2019-20 campaign and in the end, there was plenty to celebrate with both teams coming out victorious.

Both squads won in impressive fashion with monstrous offensive outputs including the Waukee girls who routed host Des Moines East by an 88-23 final while the Warrior boys took their victory by a 70-28 margin.

The Warrior girls basically had a running clock from the get-go as they swallowed Des Moines East early on with a 32-9 first-quarter lead. Pairing that up with a 33-10 run across the second quarter and Waukee held an insurmountable 65-19 advantage at the half. Defense became even more lockdown across the third and fourth quarters, holding Des Moines East to four total second-half points. Meanwhile, the offense produced 23 second-half points for the eventual 88-23 victory. The win gives the Warriors their eighth straight season of two straight wins.

On the boys side, they had an equally impressive showing beginning with a 24-5 run to open up the first quarter of action. From there the Warriors hung a 43-12 halftime lead over Des Moines East. That lead only grew once the second half came around as the third quarter saw Waukee come out strong on a 22-11 run.

It was an overall sound night from the entire team but a big highlight came from junior Payton Sandfort who dropped a career-high 25 points on the Scarlets on 10-14 from the field and 3-of-7 from field goal range. The talented hoops star also added in two steals and one assist to the overall cause. Fellow junior Tucker DeVries who went 5-of-10 from field goal range and 2-of-3 from three-point range. A question concerning who would take up the rebounding responsibilities left by Dylan Jones but DeVries answered that call as well, at least for the first game as he hauled in a team-best ten rebounds on the night. That paired nicely with seven assists, one steal, and one block on the night.

Next up on the docket will be a Saturday edition for the Warrior girls as they travel to Council Bluffs to take on Abraham Lincoln Dec. 7 which will begin at 4 p.m. The next time both girls and boys squads will be in action will come on Tuesday, Dec. 10 as they lay host to Johnston High School. The girls game will start things off at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys game which tips off at 7:45 p.m.