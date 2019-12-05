Two members of the Nevada football team were given all-state honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in 2019.

Seniors Noah Adelmund and Kody Kruschwitz were recognized by the IPSWA after helping Nevada go 7-2 and share the Class 2A District 7 championship with Benton and West Marshall.

Both Adelmund and Kruschwitz were named to the 2A second team by the IPSWA. Adelmund was chosen at offensive lineman and Kruschwitz at punter.

Adelmund helped pave the way for Nevada offense that averaged 29.7 points and 247.3 yards rushing per game. Kruschwitz punted 38.1 yards on 28 punts with a long of 66 yards.

Algona’s Wyatt Wegener was named team captain of the 2A all-state teams. Wegener ran for 1,422 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 708 yards and six scores on offense, he returned two punts for touchdowns on special teams and made 42.5 tackles with three interceptions on defense.