It was just their second outing of the 2019-20 campaign and already their second win for the Waukee boys swimming team.

The Warriors were in Johnston taking on the Dragons and came away with an easy victory after claiming eleven events and going 1-2-3 in all eleven events. Across the relay races, the Warriors claimed first and second place in all three events. By winning all eleven races Thursday night, that continues an impressive early streak of 22 straight race wins to start the season.

Next up for the Warriors in the water will be a Thursday, Dec. 12 contest in Mason City. Start time is set for 5:30 p.m.