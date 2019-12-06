The Waukee girls bowling team was searching for their first victory of the 2019-20 campaign as they traveled to Ottumwa Thursday night.

Unfortunately, a near-perfect outing by the host Bulldogs forced Waukee’s goal of victory short in a 2,839-2,368 defeat. The high bowler for the night leading the Warriors was once again Lauren Daley. The senior produced a season-high series score of 386.

On the junior-varsity side, they too, unfortunately, surcame to defeat 1,864-1,327. The high bowler on the JV side was Taylor Finck-Walrod with a mark of 212 for the series.

Next up for the Warrior girls bowlers will be a quick turnaround as they travel to Cardinal Lanes in a five-school invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7. The other four teams will include Urbandale, Mason City, Oskaloosa, and Knoxville. The event will begin with first bowl at 9 a.m.