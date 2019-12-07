The ADM wrestling team was involved in weekend action as they took the short drive north to Grimes to battle in the DC-G Invitational.

The Tigers as a team ended up taking on a 15-team field and placing ninth with a total score of 86.0 points. Highlighting the day for ADM was the reigning Class 2A 285-pound runner-up Kaden Sutton. The senior continued from his strong start to the season and went undefeated on the day. He incurred three wins pin-fall victories, two of which came under two minutes. His final win came against Seth Greiner of Prairie City-Monroe in 3:38 and as such, Sutton added 28 points to the overall team cause.

There was a pair of fourth-place finishers for the Tigers which included Thomas Boorn at 220 pounds and Justice Paulson at 195 pounds. Paulson received a bye for his opening round match. From there it was a gauntlet for Paulson who started off with a 5-0 decision win over DC-G’s Drew Clausen. He then moved on to a pair of ranked wrestlers and unfortunately fell in a pair of defeats to Class 2A’s fifth-ranked 195-pound wrestler in Sam Chapman of Creston and Ethan Frazier who rests as Class 3A’s eighth-ranked 195-pound wrestler. Thomas Boorn’s path included 13 points added to the cause. It was a strong start with two straight wins to begin action. Then two tough opponents followed and Boorn fell in a 5-2 decision in the semi-final match and then lost to Cristian Roquet of Interstate-35 in the third-place match.

Dallas Trigg captured ADM’s final fourth-place finish and earned 11 team points for his efforts. His next two matches fell in defeat but to strong opponents including Creston’s Jackson Kinsella, ranked fifth in the 182-pound weight class. Other strong finishes included Ty Hook finishing eighth (145 pounds), Kadin O’Connor placing seventh (132 pounds), Ben Smith placing sixth at 120 pounds, Sam Halloway placing sixth at 113 pounds, and Cooper Greenslade placing eighth (106 pounds).

Next up for the ADM wrestling team will be a dual triangular in Jefferson against Greene County and Gilbert on Thursday, Dec. 12