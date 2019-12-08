With eyes on a state run last season, the Hawks season ended abruptly in their first substate matchup. They had already taken care of Panorama earlier in the season but fell in a 54-36 battle. Season over.

Now virtually the entire team is back with another year of experience. One of the team's most efficient scorers, Noah Hoyt, was the team's only senior last season. This returning squad has eight fourth-year players, many of which have been playing together since their early elementary days.

Finding consistency

The majority of Hawks are back, but that doesn't make the few absences easier to handle. Head coach Brent Achenbach said Hoyt will be “tough to replace” because of how he functioned against teams that zoned up W-G last season.

“We have about three or four guys that will probably play in there this year and try to pick up the slack,” Achenbach said.

Luckily, Hoyt's absence is the biggest adjustment between the seasons.

“Right now I believe we've got eight guys in and all of them are starters depending on the night. Depending on the matchups with the other team,” Achenbach said. “Any of those eight could probably start right now and everybody else will keep working to see if they can get worked into that a top eight.”

Familiar faces

At the top of that list sits senior Bryce Achenbach who led the team with 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. Fellow senior Keith Braunschweig didn't trail far behind with his line of 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

“I really think this team is very selfless. I think they're all willing to give up a shot to get a teammate a better shot. They don't care who scores. They don't care who has the steals, rebounds. They just want to win the game.”

To that end, Coach Achenbach said he was happy with practices leading into the start of the season with the returning group of guys.

“When we started practice, we were able to hit the ground running with a lot of stuff they already knew with minimal effort,” Achenbach said. “We were able to have a lot of our new tweaks and changes.”

Big competition

A narrative may be building outside of the school regarding the number of shortcomings suffered for recent teams, many of which rostered key players on the basketball team. The football team has fallen short of the playoffs by a hair the past couple seasons. The baseball team dropped a big lead and missed out on a state run. And this basketball team returning over 90 percent of its roster fell short right out of the gate for the postseason.

Coach Achenbach said that's not of concern right now.

“We don't worry about it. We just talk about the next game and controlling moment,” he said. “And I think these guys will keep working hard and they're going to be alright.”

However, he said the team certainly has the rematch with Panorama circled. After beating them twice in the regular season and falling in the postseason, there's some business to tend to, as there is with every school in the conference.

The Hawks closed out the 2018-19 season third in the WCAC which housed seven teams with winning records. Grabbing hold of first and second place Van Meter and Des Moines Christian is always a challenge, and Achenbach said he's also watchful of what Madrid, Ogden, and Pleasantvile can pull in addition to Panorama.