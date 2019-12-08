The 2018-19 season didn't pan out as Perry hoped as a team. The Bluejays fell to a seventh place finish in the Raccoon River Conference tournament, leaving the spotlight on the select few that rose through the ranks.

After sending one wrestler to the state podium in February, there are hopes in Perry to boost the numbers that defined last season.

“Last season we had a strong finish as a team. I know many individuals did not reach the personal goals they set for themselves for the season,” head coach Mark Weber said. “But with eight district qualifiers, three state qualifiers, and a third place finisher, there were still many individuals who had a great season and were rewarded for their efforts.”

Weber said as with every year, his expectation is “for each wrestler to improve every week in all aspects of the sport. Technique, discipline, character, nutrition, strategy. If that improvement happens, then the end of the season is usually a pretty exciting time for those who put in the work.”

By those accounts, it was an exciting time for the eight Bluejays who found themselves wrestling at districts, three of which advanced to state. Graduate Kaleb Olejniczak led the way with a bronze medal before advancing to wrestle for the University of Northern Iowa.

Those state qualifiers returning are sophomore Cole Nelson (113 pounds) and senior Jacob Nelson (145). Cole makes the move from 106-pound competition while Jacob is wrestling bumped up 12 pounds from his junior season.

“I wouldn't say we have any advantage over another team. But we do have a large number of individuals who have set high personal goals for themselves this season,” Weber relayed. “When you can get a large group to come together at the same time, you know it will be a fun season as a team.”

Per usual, almost every returning roster member is changing weight class from the previous season, Weber said of his “notable group” returning to the mat.

At the varsity level along with the Nelsons, is junior Riece Graham (106), senior Kolby Wolfe (120), sophomore Tanner Burgin (126), sophomore Alex Fickbohm (132), senior Charley Guardado (152), senior Wilber Ramirez (160), senior Cole Snyder (182), senior Jason Sepeda (195), junior Zach Darr (220), and sophomore Camden Jones (285) who comes from wrestling in Nebraska last year.

Additionally, Weber said he expects junior senior Bryan Funez to be back at 132 after winter break as he recovers from a knee injury. Ramirez is expected to drop to 152 after break as well.

“Everyone has shown a lot of growth, but I will just wait and let them prove it for themselves when competition starts,” Weber said.

Among those looking to prove that growth since last season are Graham, Funez, and Snyder whose seasons ended in the district bracket. Graham's season closed in a wrestle-back match while Funez and Snyder were blanked in their final matches.

One of last year's other returning district wrestlers, Jeb Stewart (145) will miss his junior campaign as he recovers from a full ACL tear. Weber said he had high hopes after all the offseason work Stewart put in. He'll have to wait another year to reach his goal to move into state competition after coming up shy last year.