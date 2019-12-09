The Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team was in weekend action Saturday as they traveled to Williamsburg to battle a seven-team field in the Raider Duals.

The Bulldogs won three matches and left with two losses overall. Highlighting the efforts by the Bulldogs was 285-pounder and Class 2A’s fifth-ranked wrestler Derrin Sesker. Following a round one loss to Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Jordan Anderson, Sesker rattled off four straight victories. Those four victories all came in a unique fashion with a win by forfeit, a win by decision, a victory by major decision, and a victory by pinfall. The Bulldogs themselves fell 47-18 in round one to Marshalltown and Sesker suffered his first loss of the 2019-20 campaign. In round two, the Bulldogs captured just three wins against tenth-ranked Williamsburg and fell by a 54-9 final. One of those victories came from Sesker who redeemed his round one loss with a 4-1 decision victory.

The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the day against Mediapolis 57-15. Sesker captured a win by Forfeit and then followed that up with a 10-0 major decision victory in round four and wrapped up the day with a late pinfall win in round five (4:43). As for Van Meter’s performance against Mediapolis, ten individual victories made up the victory. Easton Padilla at 106 pounds had perhaps the quickest victory, winning in just 50 seconds worth of action. That was the initiation of a three-match winning streak for Padilla who rounded out the day strong.

The Bulldogs followed that up with a second straight win, this time against East Buchanan 49-27. Nine individual victories made up that team win including five by forfeit. Two wins came by pinfall, Riley Harger with a 9-2 decision win, and the 10-0 Major Decision win by Sesker. Nine wins also dominated the conversation as the Bulldogs took on Center Point-Urbana and won by a 54-25 margin. It was a near-universal outing as seven of the nine individual victories came by way of pin-fall. Two came by way of forfeit benefiting Trey Bond at 182-pounds and Gavin Goodrich at 220-pounds.

Next up for the Bulldog wrestling team will be Tuesday action as they welcome in a triangular to Van Meter High School which will kick off at 5:30 p.m.