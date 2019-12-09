It was a strong weekend outing for the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team as they hosted their annual 15-team DC-G Varsity Invite Saturday, Dec. 7. The Mustangs grouped together to take second overall with 198 total team points.

Leading the way for the Mustangs and gathering 26 team points was Luke Fistler, also known as Class 3A’s third-ranked 160-pound wrestler, placing first overall on the day. The first two wins for the senior came by pin-fall in under 1:15 each to place him squarely inside the first-place match. Once there, he faced off against Carter Cahill of Ankeny Centennial and cruised to his fourth victory of 2019-20 by a 7-1 decision, his first decision victory of the new campaign.

There were six second-place finishes that aided in a runner-up team finish for the Mustangs. Starting at the 106-pound weight class, fellow Fistler wrestler Jacob Fistler placed second and added 24 team points to the overall cause. Three straight wins by pinfall in 1:52 or less led Fistler to the title match where he ran into a tough match-up with Camron Phetzoumphone of Webster City and fell by a 15-3 major decision. One bye, one pin-fall, and one decision victory put 113 pounder, Logan Gard, in the title match but fell to Ankeny Centennial’s Kyle Janssen by pin-fall. A similar path was followed by Kieran Shawhan at 120-pounds, making it to the title match via a pair of decision victories. Once there he fell in a close 3-1 decision.

Trevon Wells picked up 22 team points by making it all the way to the 132-pound title game with the help of two pin-fall victories and a 7-3 decision win. For the second time in a span of three days, Wells battled a top-five opponent in Brock Espalin from Des Moines East. It was a close contest but Wells ended up falling for the first time in the 2019-20 campaign. Garrett Morris added two more wins to his total, both in less than 40 seconds by pin-fall. That allowed the senior a chance at the 170-pound title game where he battled the top 170-pound wrestler in Class 3A with Logan Neils of Ankeny Centennial. Morriss gave the top gun all he could handle but unfortunately fell in his first loss of the season. He too earned 22 team points towards the cause. Zach Needham was the final second-place finisher for the Mustangs and included three straight victories to enter the 182-pound title match. There he battled Class 2A’s fifth-ranked 182-pound wrestler in Jackson Kinsella and unfortunately fell by pin-fall (2:12).

Other strong finishes included Gavin Moran with a third-place finish at 145-pounds, Drew Clausen with a fifth-place finish at 195-pounds, Grant Waymire with a sixth-place finish at 285-pounds, and Colin Kakacek with an eighth-place finish at 220-pounds.

Next up on the docket for the Mustang grapplers will be a Thursday, Dec. 12 dual against Indianola beginning at 6:30 p.m