It’s been one strong high school career so far for the likes of one Dallas Center-Grimes sports star and now all that work has brought a connection to the collegiate level.

Late Monday, softball star Lani Gannon announced that she will be taking her softball talents to the next level at Grand View University. Gannon has been a significant piece to a successful DC-G softball puzzle that has witnessed the Fillies grace the state tournament two out of the past three years. While the newly minted senior has produced in the batters box, her big claim to fame has come from inside the circle.

Through three seasons playing at the varsity level for the diamond Fillies, Gannon has racked up over 330 innings pitched while averaging nearly two strikeouts per inning pitched. Gannon has issued just 164 total walks throughout her current tenure at Dallas Center-Grimes High School and has been a strong aspect for head coach Steve Schlafke.

“Lani is a good softball player who knows the game well and has the skills to go far in the sport,” mentioned Schlafke last season. “She’s really developing into a strong pitcher but what I love the most is how great of a teammate she is. Always looking out for the team before herself.”

As for Gannon’s future post-high school, she will be joining a Grand View University squad coming of a 42-12 season where they ranked as high as 17th in the NAIA national polls. She also joins a pretty intelligent squad that finished eighth in the NAIA team GPA race for the 2019 season. The team narrowly missed the NAIA World Series and in such a season, dominated the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 31 wins and just five losses.

It is an announcement and a future that seemed destined for Gannon ever since she stepped on a softball field. The senior has known love for the sport of softball nearly her entire life.

“I’ve been in love with the sport of softball for a long time,” said Gannon. “I love everything about it and can’t imagine not playing it.”

Before she departs to become a member of the collegiate softball ranks, Gannon will tackle one last high school season where she aims to help the Fillies make their third straight state tournament appearance.