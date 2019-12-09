Today's sports on TV

(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m. ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, New York

ESPN2 — Maryland at Penn State

ESPNU — St. Joseph's at Temple

FS1 — Brown at St. John's

8 p.m. ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, New York

ESPN2 — Butler at Baylor

ESPNU — Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young

NBA

7 p.m. TNT — Atlanta at Miami

NHL

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — St. Louis at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m. TNT — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBD

2 p.m. TNT — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBD

Today's sports on radio

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m. KILJ-FM (105.5) and kilj.com — West Burlington at Mount Pleasant

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

8:15 p.m. KILJ-FM (105.5) and kilj.com — West Burlington at Mount Pleasant

GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. thewarriorcast.net — Central Lee at Van Buren

6 p.m. theindiancast.com — Columbus at Wapello

6 p.m. thetigercast.com — Holy Trinity at New London

6 p.m. thedogcast.com — Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis

6 p.m. thewarriorcast.com — Cardinal at WACO

PREP WRESTLING

6 p.m. thedogcast.com and theindiancast.com — Mediapolis and Wapello at Mediapolis