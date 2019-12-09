The Waukee wrestling team traveled out of state in their annual early season venture to Parkland High School in Missouri. They were one of nine total teams in attendance one of two Iowa based high schools in the field.

Out of five matches on the day, the Warriors claimed four wins while falling once to the eventual champion Lebanon High School. The Warriors began things with a 78-3 rout over Park Hill on the heels of 13 victories. Thurman Christensen was one of four Warriors to go undefeated and followed up his 59-second pinfall win in round one with a second pinfall win in round two (1:45). That was one of ten individual victories for the Warriors in a 51-18 win over Oak Park. Returning state qualifier Griffin Gammell also went unblemished on the day and that included one of three pinfall wins against Excelsior Springs. Overall, the team held yet another team under ten points in a 66-3 route.

The lone team loss on the day for the Warriors came against Lebanon High School 51-22. Only five victories came from the Warriors which included a pair of wins by Cael Thorson at 220 pounds and Conner Arndt at 285 pounds. Thorson claimed victory by pinfall in 1:32 while Arndt captured his only win by decision in 8-4 fashion.

Waukee made things up in their fifth and final round where they took on the Park Hill varsity squad and won 42-28. Six pinfall wins and two victories by decision aided in another mark in the win column. The win to finish off the day left the Warriors with a dual meet record of 7-2.

Next up for the Warrior grapplers will be a one-on-one road contest against Johnston on Thursday, Dec. 12. Things will kick off at 6:30 p.m.