While many schools had the day off, the Van Meter girls and boys basketball teams were back in action as they engaged in the Bulldog showdown with the West Central Activities Conference’s other Bulldog squad in Ogden High School Tuesday, Dec. 10.

In front of the hometown crowd, the Bulldog girls used a late fourth quarter push to win 48-40 while the boys dominated from square one in a 71-36 victory. En route to their third win of the 2019-20 campaign, the Bulldog girls had to go through an extreme back-and-forth battle. One thing head coach Jay Olson stressed heading into the game was getting out of the gates strong. That’s exactly what happened with a 9-0 run to begin action, something that was pleasing to coach Nelson after the game.

“We’re growing as a team each game and today I thought we came out of the gates really strong” said Olson.

From that point on however, it would be anything but easy for the host Bulldogs as Ogden answered with a nine point stretch of their own early in that first quarter. It truly was a back-and-forth battle that saw both teams tied after one quarter 13-13 followed by a slim one point Van Meter lead at the halftime break. Both Bulldog squads matched each other across the third quarter with 12 points each and thus the fourth and final quarter came with Van Meter yielding the slightest advantage 34-33. The tides really started to shift in Van Meter’s favor once the fourth-quarter came around, more specifically the five minute mark left in the fourth-quarter. A connection by Clair Lauterbach and some hard fought low-post points initiated Van Meter’s fourth quarter surge which ultimately meant a 14-7 run over the final frame to secure a win for the Bulldogs. It was as if a switch was turned on that spurred on the game winning surge late, it was that sudden. There are a lot of things that could be the real causes behind it but as coach Nelson mentioned after the game, it all started with movement.

“We were able to get out in transition and get some easy buckets,” began Olson. “Even when they were able to make some shots, we were able to get the ball out of the basket and push it up the floor. We were productive overall off of transitions and making the most of easier scoring opportunities tonight.”

Even with that said, it wasn’t the best shooting night for the host Bulldogs who connected on just 35 percent from the field while being held without a three point basket all game long, the first such mark of the 2019-20 campaign for the Bulldogs. Pacing the way scoring wise for the host Bulldogs was Clair Lauterbach who finished with 17 points on a mere 6-of-22 from inside the arc and five-of-six from the free throw line. The senior was also quite the pick-pocket with a season-best five steals on the night to go along with two assists and three rebounds. Jorjan Hanselman continued to bloom on the season as she hauled in a team-best six rebounds.

On the boys side of things, aside from trailing 2-0 to start the very beginning of the game, the outcome never seemed in doubt as Van Meter never faced another deficit all game long. The rest of the first quarter went rather smoothly and Van Meter held a commanding 19-6 lead entering the second quarter. Even though the Bulldogs didn’t find the low post as much as they’d want to, they still put forth solid performances including connecting on 9-of-13 from field goal range in the first quarter alone. The host Bulldogs then produced most of their second-half points inside the paint and without blinking, were holding a commanding 34-14 halftime advantage. That then morphed into Van Meter’s second-largest scoring quarter of the season with 25 points to really pad that lead. Van Meter only grew that lead thanks to a 12-8 fourth quarter run.

It was still a matter of just their second game out of the early season gates for Van Meter as they didn’t quite show a tight squad as mentioned by head coach Jed Alexander.

“Wen got the win which was important but we weren’t as clean as we know that we are capable of,” said Alexander.

Even with that said, the Bulldog group posted 26 second-half shots while connecting on over ten of them. Leading the scoring efforts on the night was senior Zach Madden who totaled 14 points scored followed by Anthony Potthoff (who also led the team with five rebounds total) and Clark Fiala who both tallied 12 points scored on the night. Sophomore standout Chris Schreck also posted a strong night with ten points earned on 3-of-6 shooting from field goal range while having connected on all two of their successful three-point trips. Shreck also led the way with the biggest pickpocket, earning seven total steals on the day along with three assists and a perfect 2-for-2 at the kids table.

Both teams are back at it Friday, Dec. 13 as they welcome in Woodward-Academy. The girls contest will get it started at 6 p.m. followed by the boys contest at 7:15 p.m.