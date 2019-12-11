It was a busy Tuesday night for Van Meter athletics which included a varsity wrestling triangular held inside Van Meter High School.

The Bulldog grapplers welcomed in conference foes West Central Valley and Panorama and walked away with a two-match sweep. They bested Panorama by a 54-21 final while blowing West Central Valley out of the water 60-22. Eight Bulldog wrestlers went undefeated on the night. One such individual included Easton Padilla at 106 pounds who was part of nine individual victories in the match against Panorama. Padilla’s victory against Panorama came as one of five Bulldogs who earned the victory by forfeit. There were three individuals who tasted victory by way of pinfall. One such victory came from Tyler Haynes who also went unblemished on the night. Against the Panthers, Haynes bested Ryan Fees at the 3:36 mark and effectively picked up his fourth pinfall win of the 2019-20 season.

Caleb Swalla made his official 2019-20 competitive debut and against the Panthers, picked up his first pinfall win of the season and did so in 3:03. Trey Bond, who also went unblemished on the night, bested Panorama’s Dillon Bennett at the 3:44 mark.

The match-up against West Central Valley included ten individual victories and went a bit smoother overall. Easton Padilla picked up his fifth pinfall win of the season against West Central Valley’s West Sackett. His method was extremely quick as it took Padilla just 32 seconds to pick up his seventh overall victory of the 2019-20 campaign. Padilla was one of three Bulldogs to capture victories by pinfall including Ruley Harger (1:01) and Tyler Haynes (44 seconds). The bulk of Van Meter’s team points came by way of forfeit as seven wrestlers earned their individual victories that way.

The pair of victories boosts the Bulldog record to 5-0 in dual play action. Next up on the docket for the Bulldogs will be annual Dan Christensen Invitational which will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 inside Central Decatur High School. Things will kick off at 3:30 p.m.