After a week spent concentrating on finals, the Peru State women’s basketball team will play on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Fayette, Mo., against another ranked team, the No. 8 Central Methodist Eagles.



On Monday, Dec. 16, Peru State will be playing an exhibition game in St. Joseph against the Missouri Western Griffons at 11:30 a.m.



Then, on Wednesday, December 18, the Bobcats will play their final game of 2019 when they take on the College of St. Mary in Omaha at 6 p.m. The Flames are 2-8 on the year.



Peru State was in action last Saturday in a 77-55 home loss to No. 21Clarke at the Al Wheeler Activity Center in Peru.



The Bobcats had pulled within one early in the third quarter, but never could take the lead from the Pride.



With the win, Clarke moved to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Bobcats fell to 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in conference play.



First Quarter Action



The first ten minutes was high-paced with a lot of scoring.



After Clarke hit the opening bucket, Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) hit a trey to give the Bobcats the lead at the 9:13 mark. The Pride followed with a trey to go up 5-3 before Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) hit a field goal to knot it at 5 apiece.



The Pride would score the next five points and never trailed the rest of the contest. Late in the quarter, Clarke led by eight at 22-14 with 77 seconds on the clock. Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) hit a trey to pull the Bobcats back within five. Allison Tichy (Bellevue) followed with a pair of free throws and the 'Cats trailed 22-19. Clarke would get a bucket to close the quarter with a 24-19 lead.



Second Quarter Action



A bucket by Kirkwood, on an assist from Marsh-Contreras got the Bobcats on the board first in the second stanza. Clarke would make one of two free throws to lead 25-21. Dayna Dewitt (Mansfield, Texas) would follow by making one of two and the 'Cats were back within three again with 8:22 left in the half.



Clarke would go on a 10-2 scoring run to have their first double-digit lead of the game at 35-24 with 2:07 left in the half. Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) would score a bucket in the packet to get the Bobcats back within single digits.



With 50 seconds left, Clarke was leading 38-28 before Marsh-Contreras hit a trey with six seconds left to make the halftime score 38-31.



Third Quarter Action



The start of the third quarter was just what Peru State had wanted coming out of the locker room. A field goal by Cudney was followed by one from Kirkwood off an assist from Marsh-Contreras to cut the lead to three at 38-35. A steal by Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.) led to a bucket by Marsh-Contreras in the paint and after just 79 seconds, the 'Cats were within one at 38-37.



The Pride would hit a trey to extend their lead to four, but Dewitt countered with a two in the paint to make it 41-39 with 7:42 on the clock. Clarke would score the next seven points and never would have less than a seven-point lead the rest of the contest.



Clarke would get a trey with 2:54 to go extend the lead to 11. Kirkwood countered with a trey of her own from Marsh-Contreras to get the Bobcats back within single digits.



Both teams struggled the rest of the quarter as the Pride scored four points and led 58-46 after three quarters.



Fourth Quarter Action



Clarke started the final stanza with a trey. The next scoring would be about two minutes later when Keaundra Washington (Omaha) off an assist from Maddy McPhillips (Omaha) would get the Bobcats within 12 which was the closest they would be the rest of the quarter.



The Pride would outscore the 'Cats 16-6 from that point on for the 22-point win.



Team Statistics



Clarke was hot from the floor as they made 33 of 65 field goals for 50.8% which included making 6 of 22 from long range for 27.3%. The Pride did struggle from the free throw line as they made just 5 of 18 for 27.8%. Peru State connected on 21 of 65 field goals for 32.3% and hit 6 of 25 from behind the arc for 24%. At the charity stripe, the Bobcats made 7 of 13 for 53.8%.



The much taller Pride had a big rebounding advantage as they grabbed 41 boards compared to 27 for the 'Cats. Clarke dished out 19 assists while Peru State only had eight.



The turnovers were nearly even as the Bobcats had one more than Clarke as they finished with 13. The Pride blocked two shots while the 'Cats had one. Peru State did grab seven steals while Clarke was credited with five.



Peru Individual Statistics



Three Bobcats finished in double digits in scoring. Marsh-Contreras finished with 16 while Kirkwood had 12. Cudney added 10 points.



Silva led the team with seven rebounds while Cudney finished with six. Marsh-Contreras grabbed five.



Marsh-Contreras dished out 75% of Peru State's assists as they finished with six.



Marsh-Contreras was credited with the Bobcats' lone blocked shot. She also added three steals while Simms nabbed two.



