Colo-NESCO senior Lauryn Hill is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Hill averaged 18.3 points and 3.7 steals for the Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team in games with Collins-Maxwell on Dec. 3, Dunkerton on Friday and Martensdale St. Marys on Monday. The Royals fell to Collins-Maxwell by a 45-42 score and defeated Dunkerton (53-38) and Martensdale St. Marys (60-56).