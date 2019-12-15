Looking to build off the previous night’s win, Perry (1-2) hosted conference foe Carlisle (1-3) on Friday, Dec. 13 but took a tumble in a 41-33 loss.

After posting the first point of the evening, the Bluejays took a slight detour and faced a 14-9 deficit in the first quarter. With Carlisle silencing Brendan Ivory, it was up to freshman Sincere Johnson to cut into the lead with his second three of the night, now only down 14-12.

That helped propel the Bluejays in the second quarter as Ivory came alive with six straight points at the tail end of the half. He sunk four free throws following a breakaway layup to push the score to 23-20 still in Carlisle’s favor.

Perry head coach Aaron Lyons said he was happy with the team effort to stay competitive in the first half, but it was the second half that showed more colors for the blue and white.

The Bluejays put together quarters of eight and five points the rest of the way as Carlisle continued to be one step ahead en route to the team’s first win of the season.

After the game, Lyons mentioned that this was still a “moral victory” for the team, something that couldn’t be said of how the team would have reacted last season. Perry lost by 55 and 44 points last year against Carlisle.

He said the team still has work to do to learn how to take advantage of momentum like the comeback that Ivory mounted in the first half. Keeping Carlisle’s production to just 18 points in the final two quarters is only part of the equation, he said. Perry amassing just 13 points is another step back.

Lyons added that Carlisle did a good job of keeping Ivory’s production to a minimum, leading to the team’s second half struggles. After breaking the school points record with 45 the night before, Ivory put up 10 points with two rebounds, and two assists.

Making some key contributions to help in Ivory’s absence, June Rey Reisberg was also in double digits with 10 points. Keghan West had five points, two blocks and 10 rebounds, his second time in double digits.

Perry meets with Ogden (3-2) at home next on Monday, Dec. 16.