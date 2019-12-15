It was weekend action for the Waukee boys swimming team as they battled the seven-team field in the annual Marcussen Invite Saturday, Dec. 14.

Behind three first-place finishes and ten top-10 performances, the Warriors captured a team point total of 473 points ranking second only to Dowling Catholic with 529 points. The Warriors did best the likes of Pleasant Valley, Decorah Mason City and more.

The first top placement of the day for the Warriors came in the 200-yard Freestyle event where AJ Abram filled in nicely while Linder and Reiter were absent, capturing his season-best time with a mark of 1:46.38. It highlighted the depth that was talked about and hyped up before the 2019-20 season began.

“It was great to see our guys step up while Drew and Cameron were gone, it really showed a lot about these guys,” began Briggs. “We had so many people step up today and we had so many exciting races.”

The second of three first-place finishes once again came from Abram who topped the 33 swimmer 100 Yard Freestyle event. For a second straight event, Abram captured a season-best mark, this time clocking in a time of 48.01 seconds. Abram, in fact, took part in all three first-place finishes which included teaming up with Sam Davey, Eli Waltman, and Asher Havenhill to best the 14-team field with a time of 3:21.06, yet again marking a season-best time. Abram helped the Warriors overcome a deficit of three swimmers in length and helped to seal the win.

“AJ swam very well and really helped in what was the most exciting race of the day,” said Briggs. “It also just showed how strong this team is and how those have improved from last year to this year.”

Other strong performances included the 200 Medley Relay team of Havenhill, Whitaker, Waltman, and Cooper Rogers capturing third out of 19 teams with a time of 1:43.4. Sam Davey claimed third in the 200 Yard IM (2:03.42) while Eli Waltman placed second in the 50 Yard Freestyle (23.03 seconds). Havenhill followed Abram’s footsteps in the 100 Yard Free with a third-place finish and a season-best time of 50.99 seconds. Sam Davey clocked in a time of 5:03.22 in the 500 Yard Freestyle officially giving him his season-best in that event.

Next up for the Warrior boys will be resuming a cross-town rivalry with West Des Moines Valley on the road. The showdown will take place Thursday, Dec. 19 at Valley.