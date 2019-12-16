If Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins was looking to see what kind of character this year's team has, he learned plenty this past weekend.

Watkins watched his team win three games in a 26-hour span to win the William R. Bear Tournament in Freeport, Illinois.

SCC started the weekend with a convincing 89-65 victory over Olive-Harvey, then came back Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 70-65 win over host school Highland, a national qualifier last year.

The 18th-ranked Blackhawks capped things off Saturday night, just eight hours after their semifinal win, with a nail-biting 85-83 victory over 25th-ranked Triton College.

Lorenzo learned plenty about his team, and he liked what he saw.

"I thought it was a great team effort by all of our guys," Watkins said. "It was a little unusual to play three games in two days. We played late Friday night and then a 1 o'clock game Saturday against a very good Highland team and then to come back at 9 o'clock the same day was incredible. I was mentally drained after the 1 o'clock game. I can only imagine how our guys felt."

The Blackhawks came into the tournament off a second half that may have been their worst of the season. Leading by three points on the road against Kirkwood, the Blackhawks took three steps backward offensively, leading to defensive breakdowns and an embarrassing 19-point loss to the Eagles.

SCC responded by playing three of its best games of the season in adverse conditions.

In the win over Olive-Harvey, the Blackhawks got 18 points from Zurabi Zhgenti, 11 from Carlos Lemus Jr. and 10 each from Migadeh Abdi and Aaris Bonds. Hometown favorites Gavin Kies and Dadrian Hoambrecker also had solid games. Kies chipped in with eight points, while Hoambrecker added seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

But it was the two games on Saturday that most impressed Watkins.

In the victory over Highland, Boubacar Kamissoko and Bonds each scored 14 points and Elias Ezenekwe added 12 points as the Blackhawks held off the Cougars,. That game was tougher on Watkins than the players. Watkins was going against Highland coach Chad Boudreau, a Harmony High School graduate who coached for two seasons with Watkins as assistants on the Indian Hills teams that won three straight national championships.

"That was one of the most stressful games I have ever coached," Watkins said. "I was going up against one of my best friends. Those games are always the toughest."

After the game, the Blackhawks went back to their hotel and relaxed until about 7:45 p.m. before heading back to the arena for the championship game against Triton College.

"The guys stayed off their feet, drank a lot of water and Gatorade and tried to get rehydrated," Watkins said. "A lot of it is mental. You have to fight through it."

The Blackhawks built a nine-point lead by halftime and stretched it to double figures in the second half. SCC had to withstand a furious Triton rally as the Blackhawks began to tire late in the game.

Bonds and Kamissoko each scored 21 points to help the Blackhawks hold on and improve to 11-3.

"I looked over at my assistant coach just before the six-minute mark and said, 'We're done. We're drained,'" Watkins said. "The guys were on empty, but they fought through it. They showed a little bit of toughness. They pressed us. We handled their run. Boubacar really, really did a good job of taking control during that stretch. We had a lot of opportunities to fold at that point after a three or four-minute drought offensively. We weren't scoring, but we didn't let that affect us like we did against Kirkwood."