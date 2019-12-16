MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southwestern at SCC, 7 p.m.
Mount Marty at Drake, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Drake at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State at Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
Monmouth at California-Santa Cruz, TBA
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.
New London at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Central Lee at West Burlington, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Academy at Wapello, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at WACO, 7:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity at Van Buren County, 7:30 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Winfield-Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Mnmouth-Roseville at West Hancock (Hamilton), 6 p.m.
South Fulton at Illini West, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport West at Burlington, 7:30 p.m.
New London at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Central Lee at West Burlington, 6 p.m.
Abingdon/Knoxville tournament
West Hancock at Fort Madison, 6 p.m.
Keokuk vs. Winchester-West Central at Quincy, Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Academy at Wapello, 6 p.m.
Danville at WACO, 6 p.m.
Holy Trinity at Van Buren County, 6 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis, 6 p.m.
Highland at Winfield-Mount Union, 6 p.m.
PREP BOWLING
Burlington vs. West Burlington-Notre Dame at KingPins, 4 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Quincy at Keokuk, 6 p.m.