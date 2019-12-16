The Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team took part in another weekend bout Saturday, Dec. 14 as they took the drive to Johnston High School for the annual Frank Baltzley Invitational.

It was an eleven team field including the Mustangs who ended up placing sixth in the event with a total of 128.5 team points. The day was highlighted by one first place finish and three finishes of the second-place variety. The lone first place finish for the Mustangs came from Class 3A’s eighth-ranked 182-pound wrestler in Zach Needham. With a first round bye and three straight pinfall victories, Needham, now 11-1 on the year, added four more victories to his total and 28 points to the team cause. That included impressive wins over Riley Hoven of Ankeny and more importantly a pinfall win over the top 182-pound wrestler in Blake Underwood of West Des Moines Valley.

Leading the second place charge on the day was Jacob Fistler at 106 pounds. After an opening round pinfall win in just 47 seconds, Fistler bested Bowen Downey of Indianola 106 before punching his ticket to the title game with a pinfall victory. Once there, Fistler took on an undefeated Owen Helgeson of Johnston and just didn’t have his best stuff in a 10-2 major decision loss. Never the less, Fistler added 22 team points to the cause. Older statesmen Luke Fistler and Class 3A’s third ranked 160-pound wrestler also captured a second place finish and a title match-up with a Helgeson brother from Johnston. It was a top-three match-up as Fistler battled second-ranked Caleb Helgeson but unfortunately Fistler couldn’t come out on top, unable to answer Helgeson’s late third period run and suffered his third loss of the 2019-20 season. Garrett Morris, ranked eighth at 170-pounds also added in three more wins to his resume, picking up a pinfall win in the quarterfinal round (1:39) and a strong 7-2 decision victory over Indianola’s Nick Bonanno. Just like the Fistler brothers, he too ran into quite the test in the title match, falling to Jackson Brinker of Johnston, who came into the match with just two losses on the season. Both Fistler brothers added 20 points to the overall cause while Morris chipped in 23.5 points.